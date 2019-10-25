Second person arrested in connection with deadly batch of heroin in Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with a batch of heroin that police believe killed one person Thursday.

After the suspected overdose death, investigators executed search warrants at two locations and seized drugs from both of them.

As a result, police arrested 46-year-old Chauncey Montague on charges of intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say the investigation into the recent series of overdoses is a top priority as investigators continue working to track the drugs to the source.

As of now, it's still impossible to estimate how much of this particular product is still on the street, according to police.

Police say this product is being sold as heroin but has an unknown amount of fentanyl or another toxic substance in it.

Danville Police Department Damion Reed, 28, was arrested by Danville police for allegedly trafficking a potentially deadly batch of heroin.

Police previously arrested 28-year-old Damion Reed, whom they suspect of trafficking the batch of drugs contributing to the overdoses.

