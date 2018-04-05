2nd shooting in week prompts pledge of increased presence by Danville police

DANVILLE, Va. - At 12:46 Thursday morning, Danville police responded to the Sheetz gas station on Riverside Drive for a reported shooting.

The call came in almost one week to the minute after two people were shot across the street at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Danville police wanted the public to know Thursday that these shootings will not go unanswered by the department.

"Typically we don't talk about specifics, but there will be an increase in police presence," Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace said. "We'll probably be working with the business owners there about scheduling and all kinds of stuff."

He said the increased police presence could begin as early as Thursday night.

Tracy Motley works at Custom Embroidery and Screen Printing in the Riverview Plaza behind Sheetz and across the street from Buffalo Wild Wings.

The two shootings don't bother her.

"We stay to ourselves. We mind our business over here," Motley said.

Motley welcomes the increased police presence, though.

"I think they should be over there more. With people going back and forth to work early in the morning, or getting off at night, I think there should be more police over there at Sheetz," Motley said.

Last week, businesses 10 News spoke to off camera in the plaza shared similar opinions.

They said the gun violence doesn't bother them, especially since it happens when their businesses are closed.

But Sheetz customer Jimmy Adams said the gun violence is concerning and he, too, is glad to hear about the increased police presence.

"I think it's a good idea until they can figure out what's going on with this situation," Adams said.

No arrests have been made for the Sheetz shooting.

Four people have been charged for last week's shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Two have been arrested.

The victim in Thursday morning's shooting, an 18-year-old woman, was grazed by a bullet.

She was treated and released from the hospital in Danville.

Police said multiple shell casings from multiple calibers of guns were found in the parking lot.

They don't know if the 18-year-old was targeted, but said the shooting was not random.

