Sen. Tim Kaine talks economic development, tours downtown Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville continues to be a focal point in Virginia's senate race.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine toured Danville's River District on Friday afternoon, four weeks after his opponent made controversial remarks about the city.

Kaine started his walking tour at Mucho, a Mexican restaurant recently opened as part of the ongoing revitalization on Craghead Street in the city's River District.

"Mostly, it's to talk about what's going on in the River District, and Danville generally, on the economic development side," said Kaine.

At the July 21 debate between he and his Republican opponent, Corey Stewart, Stewart said of Danville, "The opioid crisis is completely out of control, the murder rate is way up, all crimes are way up."

Kaine responded by saying there are a lot of positive things happening in Danville.

"This is very similar to Richmond, the tobacco warehouse district of Richmond. Old, beautiful buildings that were closed down that people are bringing back to life," Kaine said about the revitalization of Danville's River District. "This River District (has) a lot of buildings connected with mill operations, that are being brought back. It's been impressive."

In the week following the debate, Stewart was heavily criticized by many people for his comments.

As a result, he ended the week with a press conference in Danville, where he stood his ground.

"That's why I'm here," Stewart said at the press conference. "Because we need to make Danville prosperous again, just as the president is making America prosperous again."

Danville Vice Mayor Lee Vogler was perhaps the most vocal of Stewart's critics.

He walked along with Kaine during Friday's tour.

"Danville's a city on the rise. I think we've had our challenges, but we are moving forward," said Vogler.

After the tour, Kaine stopped at 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company in Danville for a roundtable discussion with business leaders.

Kaine also made stops in Appomattox and Brunswick County Friday.

