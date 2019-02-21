Sen. Mark Warner tours revitalization in Danville's River District

DANVILLE, Va. - U.S. Sen. Mark Warner wants to know how the federal government can help Danville grow.

The Virginia Democrat toured the city's River District Thursday morning to see the work happening there.

His first stop was at the former Durham Hosiery building, which is being converted into apartments.

Warner said the revitalization of the River District is one of the great success stories in Virginia.

He spoke with developers and city leaders about what they need.

"Are there things where we can cut back the federal bureaucracy, where we can make it easier to use historic tax credits? There's a brand-new provision of the law, called Opportunity Zones, that has great potential. It's one of the few things that came out of the $2 trillion tax cut that I think will actually add value to local communities," Warner said.

Danvilel mayor Alonzo Jones, who was on Thursday morning's tour, said he was excited to hear that Warner recognizes the city's growth.

