Sen. Tim Kaine gets first-hand look at Southside career, technical education programs

DANVILLE, Va. - Sen. Tim Kaine now has a better idea about how he can help precision machining and advanced manufacturing programs in Danville.

Kaine toured Danville Community College's engineering and industrial technology building Monday.

He also toured the precision machining lab at George Washington High School.

He said he wanted to take the tours now that the higher education act is being rewritten.

"We will only rewrite (the higher education act) at the federal level maybe once every 10 years," Kaine said. "I am trying to make sure that as we rewrite it, I'm on the education committee -- we'll be doing it for the next few months -- that we appropriately recognize the way education is today... My two priorities are to sort of raise the profile of community colleges, raise the profile of career and technical programs."

He said he was very impressed to see the connection between DCC's programs and the precision machining lab at GW.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.