Sen. Tim Kaine reacts to mass shooting at New Zealand mosques

DANVILLE, Va. - Sen. Tim Kaine is sharing his thoughts on the mass shooting at mosques in New Zealand.

Fifty people were killed.

The suspect, 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police say he wrote an 87-page manifesto prior to the shooting.

Kaine called the shooting a tragedy and hopes it serves as a call to action.

"Targeting people in churches and places of worship has got to call on elected officials to speak out against this kind of white supremacist ideology and discrimination on the grounds of religion," Kaine said.

New Zealand's government is now working to reform the country's gun laws as a result of the shooting.

