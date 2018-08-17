Sen. Tim Kaine responds to Corey Stewart's latest attack

DANVILLE, Va. - Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is responding to his opponent's claim that he supports radical left-wing violence.

Kaine was in Danville Friday to tour the city.

On Wednesday, his opponent, Corey Stewart, tweeted out a photoshopped picture of Kaine in 1987 appearing to be sitting with a group guerilla fighters in Nicaragua known as the Contra Rebels.

Stewart said the edited photo is meant to make a point.

"The point of that photo is to demonstrate that this guy is connected and has supported left-wing thugs his entire career," Stewart said.

When asked for his reaction to the picture, Kaine, smiling, said Stewart's lying.

"It was so amateurishly done that people realized it was a lie. When he was caught, he said, 'Oh yeah, you're right. I photoshopped it.' If you would lie about something like that, what more can be said? You show who you are," Kaine said.

Stewart said he plans to release more pictures like the one released Wednesday.

