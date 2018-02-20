Sentencing set in military vehicle contract fraud case

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - Attorneys for a Canadian man convicted of defrauding the U.S. military after being contracted to supply armored vehicles for use in Iraq are asking a federal judge for leniency.



Defense attorneys say 72-year-old William Whyte, who faces sentencing Tuesday in federal court in Danville, never intended to defraud the government. They also cite his age and health in seeking a downward variance from sentencing guidelines.



Prosecutors are asking for an upper-range sentence of up to nine years, saying Whyte engaged in deliberate fraud and endangered the lives of American soldiers and allies in a war zone.



Whyte was convicted last year on several fraud counts.



Authorities say his now-defunct company, Armet Armed Vehicles, contracted to supply 30 vehicles but delivered only six, all behind schedule and without the specified armor.

