Seven still wanted after task force arrests 10 on dozens of drug, firearm charges

TOP ROW (Left to right): Donald Bass, Stacy Coleman, Steven Serrano. BOTTOM ROW (Left to right): Chet Atkins, Charles Moore IV, Chet Atkins, Jose Miguel Serrano,

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. - After a lengthy investigation, authorities arrested 10 people Thursday on about 31 drug and firearm charges.

The Tri-County Drug and Task Force, which led this investigation, is composed of law enforcement members at the state and local levels.

The task force concluded its investigation and is still searching for seven more people who were indicted, according to Virginia State Police.

This is who authorities are still searching for:

Donald Carnell Bass, of Red Oak, Virginia

Timothy Wayne Dooley, of Victoria, Virginia

Chet Atkins, of Keysville, Virginia

Stacy Joan Coleman, of Chesapeake, Virginia

Charles Moore IV, of Chesapeake, Virginia

Jose Miguel Serrano, of Kenbridge, Virginia

Steven Michael Serrano, of Victoria, Virginia

The task force arrested individuals in Lunenburg, Charlotte and Mecklenburg counties.

These are the 10 people who have been arrested:

Travis Wade Hamlett, of Phenix, Virginia, was arrested in Charlotte County

Randolph S. Kube, of Charlotte Court House, Virginia, was arrested in Charlotte County

Donald Wayne Toombs, of Keysville, Virginia, was arrested in Charlotte County

Vern Allen Musante, of Randolph, Virginia, was arrested in Charlotte County

William Courtney Jones, of Red House, Virginia, was arrested in Charlotte County

Carrie R. Hostetter, Red Oak, Virginia, was arrested in Charlotte County

John Vaughan, of Victoria, Virginia, was arrested in Lunenburg County

Robert Earl Dix, of Keysville, Virginia, was arrested in Lunenburg County

Jessie Ray Mullins, of Buffalo Junction, Virginia, was arrested in Mecklenburg County

Lindsey Pettus, of Chase City, Virginia, was arrested in Mecklenburg County

During the course of the investigation, the task force seized meth, heroin, marijuana, cocaine, pharmaceutical drugs as well as numerous guns.

The charges filed against the 10 people arrested include:

Distribution of meth

Distribution of cocaine

Manufacturing marijuana

Possession of heroin

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

Possession of firearms while in possession of Schedule II narcotics

Possession of a Schedule I or II substance

Child neglect

The investigation also led to the charge of distribution of drugs near a school.

Those with information about the seven individuals still wanted are encouraged to contact the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force through the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 434-542-5141 or the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452.

The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of narcotics investigators with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Appomattox Field Office.

The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Southside Drug and Gang Task Force, and the Halifax/South Boston Drug and Gang Task Force assisted with Thursday’s arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.