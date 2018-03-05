Several pets die in Danville house fire.

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 101 Justin Lane in Danville around 3 p.m. today.

Firefighters say they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the building.

No one was hurt, but unfortunately several pets died in the fire.

All occupants were not home at the time, but discovered the blaze upon returning.

Crews brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke and heat damage.

The fire marshal says, after investigation, the cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical outlet.

