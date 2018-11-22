Shelter animals get Thanksgiving meal

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - On Thursday evening, many people were likely relaxing after eating a big Thanksgiving meal.

So were some animals in Southside.

The dogs and cats at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA got a Thanksgiving treat Thursday.

The meal is an annual tradition at the shelter.

Last week, 10 News told you about the shelter's need for donations for the meals.

Each animal got a small portion of carrots, green beans, corn, chicken and tuna.

"We try to spoil them every day, just because it's hard being in the shelter, but on holidays they do get special treats," feline manager Courtney Shore said. "Everybody deserves to be with someone on the holidays, but no one thinks about the animals in the shelter."

Shore said giving the animals an extra treat for the holidays makes her feel like she's making a difference.

