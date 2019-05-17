Sheriff's Office sorting through 'overwhelming amount of evidence' after Halifax County arrest

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Halifax County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man it says is responsible for a recent rash of break-ins across the county.

Christopher Anderson, 40, of Scottsburg, has been charged with possession of stolen goods, obtaining money by false pretenses and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Sheriff's Office says he committed break-ins at stores, homes and businesses in the Scottsburg, Mt. Laurel and Clover communities of the county.

Sheriff Fred Clark said his people are sorting through an overwhelming amount of evidence seized after Anderson's arrest and the execution of a search warrant at Anderson's home on Green Level Road on Thursday.

Investigators seized numerous stolen items such as firearms, consumable goods, power tools, hand tools and merchandise, as well as suspected narcotics, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Clark said following further investigation, Anderson faces multiple other charges in relation to the recent break-ins.

Clark said a citizen provided information that helped lead to Anderson's apprehension.

