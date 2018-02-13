Sheriff's Office, state police investigating Halifax County convenience store armed robbery

NATHALIE, Va. - Authorities are searching for the man they believe is responsible for an armed robbery Monday night in Halifax County.

At about 9 p.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office and state police responded to the Country Express convenience store on L.P. Bailey Memorial Highway in Nathalie for a reported armed robbery.

The cashier who witnessed the robbery told investigators that the suspect was a young man who was likely between 17 and 24 years old.

He was about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed between 115 and 130 pounds.

The cashier said he showed a small black handgun and demanded money.

The suspect received cash and left the store.

Anyone with more information concerning this armed robbery is asked to contact investigator Jeff Burton at 434-476-3339.

