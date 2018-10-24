Shipbuilding program coming to New College Institute in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A new program is on the way to the New College Institute in Martinsville.

Newport News Shipbuilding's 3D imaging credential program is expected to start in about six months.

The company's mobile experience trailer was at the NCI Wednesday to show people how digital technology is used to build ships.

State Sen. Bill Stanley is the board chair at the New College Institute and said the program will be very beneficial for the area.

"We can create a pipeline of students that can become credentialed, get the certifications necessary and can not only work at Newport News Shipbuilding but one of the 14 other vendors that serve Newport News Shipbuilding that are in our area," Stanley said.

The trailer will be at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville Thursday.

It will be available for public tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

