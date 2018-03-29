Shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings sends two to hospital in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Thursday at the restaurant on Riverside Drive.

The two victims, who have not been named by police, were taken to SOVAH Health. They are both being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of them is from Ringgold and the other is from Danville.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.



Anyone with information should call Danville Crimestoppers at (434) 793-0000 or email crimetips@ci.danville.va.us. Information given will remain confidential.

Citizens who contact Crimestoppers by phone may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.



