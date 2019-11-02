Shooting victim's mom: 'Someone tell me why they did this to my son'

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - Travis Pannell's family and friends gathered in South Boston on Friday night to honor his life and legacy.

Pannell was found shot to death in Franklin County after he'd been reported missing out of Roanoke for about a month.

They gathered at the downtown park around dusk for the service, a candlelight vigil and a balloon release.

Pannell's mother, Janet Gregory, said she won't feel any better until there's justice for her son's death.

"I'm not going to feel better until someone tells me why they did this to my son," Gregory said. "I really miss my son, I truly miss him."

Gregory said the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is making progress on the case, although the Sheriff's Office has not given any updates.

Pannell's funeral is Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.