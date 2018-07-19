'Short, chubby' man robs woman outside Danville meat market

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are investigating a robbery that took place outside a Danville store Wednesday night.

At about 9:15 p.m., police responded to Carniceria 2 Toros at 215 Westover Drive after a woman who worked at the meat market reported she was robbed after closing the business.

She told officers that a short chubby man, about 30 years old, with a beard and a diamond earring in his left ear approached her and demanded money.

He also demanded entry into the closed business.

When she gave him some keys, he attempted to get inside the shop, but failed.

The woman told authorities that she did not see a weapon.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money stolen from the victim’s purse and got into a red Ford Taurus that possibly had North Carolina tags.

The robber's car went west on Westover Drive, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or via the crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Information given will remain confidential.

