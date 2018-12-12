Shots fired at Virginia State Police vehicle in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Five people are behind bars after shots were fired at a Virginia State Police cruiser in Danville, according to the agency.

A VSP special agent was driving an unmarked police vehicle, which was hit multiple times. The agent was not hurt.

This happened shortly before midnight Tuesday in the Moffett Street area. Danville police and VSP were there investigating recent shootings in the city. The special agent was watching a Dodge Charger that several persons of interest were riding in, when one of them started shooting at the state police vehicle, according to VSP.

The driver then left the scene and a chase ensued, which ended with a crash on Sunnyside Street. No one was hurt in the crash, and the driver and four passengers were taken into the police station.

Investigators recovered a gun and other evidence at the scene.

Charges are pending against the five people, some of whom are underage. No names have been released at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.