Showcasing Danville: First-ever 'Danville Showcase' draws big crowd

DANVILLE, Va. - A new event to help highlight organizations and services in Danville is drew a big crowd Thursday.

The "Danville Showcase" ran 3-6 p.m.

Organizations set up booths inside the mall.

All week, people were able to vote online for their favorite organization or service in eight different categories.

Winners were announced at the end of the event and received a trophy.

"Part of the event is just to show everyone we have everything you need right here in Danville. You don't need to leave our community. We have so much to offer. We have over 60 businesses that signed up for this first event," mall property manager Katie Keatts said.

She said this will be an annual event.

