Sign-up deadline approaching for Martinsville Mini Maker Fare

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - There’s just over a week left to sign up for the Mini Maker Fare in Martinsville.

It will be held May 18 at the PHCC Idea Center.

Anyone who makes things is encouraged to sign up to showcase their work.

Each person will be able to set up and talk to people about what they do.

The goal is to encourage entrepreneurship and creativity.

“Allowing people to become creative and spark new ideas...really allows their ideas to really flow and put Martinsville back on the map," PHCC Idea Center community development interim coordinator Matthew Rattliff said.

The deadline to sign up for the fare is May 6.

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.