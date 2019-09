DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE

Authorities say the gas leak is under control and Mt. Cross Road is now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

What authorities are calling a significant gas leak has closed a main road in Danville.

According to the fire department, the leak has closed Mt. Cross Road from just above Walmart to the Averett North Campus.

