Skimmer found on Martinsville ATM, accounts compromised as authorities searching for suspect

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person it believes is responsible for putting a skimmer on an ATM that accessed customer's information.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of credit and debit card fraud.

Through the course of its investigation, authorities determined that an external credit card skimmer was installed on the ATM at the ValleyStar Credit Union's Martinsville branch on DuPont Road.

The skimmer was placed on the ATM Saturday, Feb. 2, at 6:20 a.m. and removed during the morning hours of the following day, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A "very small number of member accounts" were compromised by the skimmer, according to the credit union.

ValleyStar urges members to check receipts against statements regularly and notify the credit union of any unusual account activity by calling the number on the back of their card as quickly as possible. The credit union continuously monitors and addresses potential security threats to mitigate impact to members.

The Sheriff's Office is working with the Secret Service and the credit union as part of its investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.