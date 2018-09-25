Slain Pittsylvania County mother remembered as amazing woman

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - On Sunday evening, 30-year-old Heather Matherly was found dead inside the home at 580 Grays Park Road in Brosville.

On Tuesday, 10 News spoke with Matherly's sister-in-law, Kimmey Nicole.

She said the family didn't want to talk about what happened or what led to the homicide, but she did say the family has all the answers they're looking for.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pittsylvania County sheriff's deputies roped off Heather Matherly's home with crime scene tape and appeared to search the front and backyard of the home.

According to Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor, the deputies were just continuing the investigation.

Nicole described Matherly as a smart, beautiful young lady.

She worked at Riverside Health and Rehab in Danville and had three children.

The children were not home when Matherly was killed and, as of Tuesday, were staying with their father.

"I want people to know that she was an amazing woman. She was a wonderful mother. She was smart, she was beautiful, she was caring, she was full of life. She loved everybody, I think. She was a very good person," Nicole said.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made and Taylor said there was no suspect description to release.

