Snow causes early closures, but no major road issues in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Snow fell for much of the day across Southside.

The snow started sticking to grassy and elevated surfaces late Monday morning.

By midafternoon, snow began to accumulate on parking lots and sidewalks.

Roads, however, remained mostly clear throughout the day.

Danville Public Works crews put down sand and salt on overpasses and bridges once the rain and sleet changed to snow Monday morning.

Danville Utilities crews planned to remain on standby through Monday night in case the heavy, wet snow brought down power lines.

Danville's courthouse closed at 1 p.m. Monday as a result of the snow.

As of 1p.m., Danville Transit's fixed-route buses were running on snow routes. Reserve-A-Ride and Handivan services were operating as normal.

Fixed-route buses returned to their normal routes at 5 p.m.

The Danville YMCA closed at 1:30 p.m., while the city's library closed at 5 p.m.

Averett university canceled all classes after 6 p.m. Monday for traditional students. The campus also announced a delayed opening of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

