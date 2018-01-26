Solar panel tariff increase not expected to impact current Southside solar projects

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Twenty-three thousand solar panels are being installed next to Dan River High School in Pittsylvania County.

They will make up the state's largest municipal utility solar farm, producing six megawatts of power.

In an effort to encourage companies to purchase solar panels produced in the U.S., President Donald Trump has just approved increasing the tax on imported solar panels.

But those American-made panels could become more costly.

Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said this will not affect how much the company has to pay for the power generated by the Pittsylvania County solar farm.

"We signed a purchase power agreement about a year and a half ago," Grey said. "Our price for the project was fixed after that point."

The increased tax could, however, change how Danville Utilities addresses what he said are the company's upcoming needs in 2020.

"We have to evaluate those (needs) ahead of time. This will be part of that evaluation; what kind of tax increase will the tariff have on solar panels, solar farms," Grey explained. "We just have to compare that towards any other energy prices to see what's our best option."

The new bill Trump signed increases the tax on imported solar modules and cells by 30 percent over the next year.

The tax will then decrease five percent a year for the following three years.

Undeveloped land on Crystal Hill Road in Halifax County is one of seven solar farm projects the county is working on.

Halifax County Planning and Zoning Administrator Detrick Easley said he is not worried that the companies behind the projects will pull out.

"Reaching out to some, just questioning them on the tariff, none seemed concerned," Easley said. "I think a lot of developers had already purchased panels and had them in storage because they knew this tariff was coming down the line."

Easley supports the President's decision, hoping it will help strengthen the economy.

"The tariff, it's a good thing. We want to keep everything local, in the United States."

Only time will tell if the decision was a bright idea.

