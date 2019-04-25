Someone just bought a lotto ticket worth $1 million in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Someone just fell into major cash in Henry County.

The person bought a Bank a Million ticket that's worth $1 million after taxes. It was bought at the People's Save Station on Greensboro Road in Ridgeway.

The winning numbers in the April 24 drawing were 4-10-13-18-25-28, and the Bonus Ball number was 2. This ticket matched those first six winning numbers.

So the question is: Who has the ticket?

The store will also receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days to claim it.

