South Boston man faces murder charge after double shooting in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A 20-year-old South Boston man faces a charge of first-degree murder after a double shooting Wednesday night.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has also charged Tequan Watson with one count of malicious wounding.

The incident began at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, when the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, South Boston Police and Virginia State Police, responded to a reported shooting on Sandy Beach Road.

Upon arriving, the deputies said they found Watson and another man, who had been shot, at the scene.

Watson was taken into custody without incident.

Rescue personnel confirmed the other man died of injuries suffered during the shooting.

A second man who authorities say Watson shot was found on Philpott Road.

He suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to Sentara Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the name of the man who died until next of kin is notified.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Watson is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

