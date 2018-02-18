South Boston Police Department searching for suspect on multiple charges, including rape.

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - The South Boston Police Department is searching for Richard Jacobs for charges of breaking and entering, abduction and rape.

This is all according to the department's Facebook page.

The incident was reported to have happened early Friday morning at a home on Sinai Road.

Police said Jacobs was reported to have been armed with a knife during the incident.

They added that he's considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jacobs' whereabouts are encouraged to contact South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273

