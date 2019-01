South Boston - Police in South Boston want your help to find three suspects in an armed robbery.

According to the South Boston Police Department Facebook page, the three suspects entered the Jiffy Store on Wilborn Avenue Saturday night at 10:51.

Police say they were armed with and guns and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.