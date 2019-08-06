South Boston police search for man wanted for allegedly shooting into another car

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - Authorities in South Boston are searching for a man who they say shot into another car over the weekend.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers received a call from someone who said another person shot at them in the Seymour Drive area of South Boston.

When officers arrived, they said they found bullet holes in a 2007 Range Rover. Witnesses told police that Steven Gregory Jr., 34, pulled up in a 2014 Audi next to the Range Rover and fired at least four shots into the car while both cars were moving.

Authorities said no one was hurt in this incident.

According to police, Gregory is wanted on a slew of charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm and reckless driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.