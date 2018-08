A close-up view of cigarettes on June 10, 2015 in Bristol, England. Health campaigners have asked for a levy on the tobacco industry to help fund anti-smoking measures. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - Cigarettes in South Boston are about to become more expensive.

At Monday night's town council meeting, council members approved a 10-cent-per-pack cigarette tax.

The hope is that the tax will generate enough money to allow town employees making less than $40,000 a year to get a 50-cent-per-hour pay raise.

The tax is scheduled to take effect Nov. 1.

