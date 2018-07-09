South Boston Town Council to take another shot at imposing cigarette tax

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - A cigarette tax in South Boston will once again come before the town council's members for potential approval.

At Monday night's council meeting, a public hearing will be held for a 10-cent-per-pack tax.

Last month, a 25-cent tax was proposed and many people spoke out against it.

The money from the tax would be used to give town employees who make less than $40,000 a year a 50-cent-per-hour pay raise.

South Boston's town manager, Tom Raab, is confident the 10-cent tax will still be enough to cover the raises.

If the tax is approved, cigarette distributors would have until December to purchase new tax stickers from the town and get them on the cigarettes.

"They buy in bulk. So, we'll have an initial amount of money come in pretty quick so we'll know, probably, by the end of October if we'll have enough money (to cover the raises)," Raab said.

Monday's meeting starts at 7 p.m.

