Southside career expo gets students thinking about their future

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - An annual career expo for middle and high school students across Southside is underway.

The two-day expo at the Ag Center in Chatham is expected to draw around 4,000 students.

Dozens of businesses are participating.

Students get to talk to representatives from the businesses and get some hands-on experience.

This is the fifth year the expo has been held.

Wednesday was the day for middle school students to visit the expo.

"It was cool I guess. I just wanted to find a lawyer thing," seventh-grader Piquaysia Belcher said.

"I learned that I can be a doctor, I can be an engineer," seventh-grader Xavius Chapman said. "Since I came here, I figure I can be anything I want."

On Thursday, high school students will visit the expo.

