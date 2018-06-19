Southside first responders receive tactical communication training

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Some first responders in Southside are now better prepared to communicate with you.

On Tuesday, the Henry County Department of Public Safety held a tactical communication class for first responders.

It was designed to teach them about the three social classes to help them effectively communicate with patients and people they encounter at a scene.

Instructor Roger Rice said the class always seems to be very beneficial.

"You'll start seeing people go, 'I had no idea I was doing that or responding in such a way that I was cutting off our communication'," Rice explained.

The class is offered by Bridges out of Poverty.

