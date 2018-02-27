Southside funeral homes offering opportunity to honor Rev. Billy Graham

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Two funeral homes in Southside are helping people pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham, who passed away on Feb. 21 at the age of 99.

Collins-McKee Stone Funeral Home in Bassett and Martinsville will have a book available through March 5 for people to sign.

Next week, the books will be sent to the funeral home's parent company's headquarters in Houston, Texas.

The parent company will collect books from all of the participating funeral homes it owns and then send the books to the Graham family.

"We think it's wonderful. We think it's a great thing they're doing for the community and for the Billy Graham Foundation. We hope a lot of folks will come and sign the book," Edward Stephens, general manager of the Collins-McKee Stone Martinsville location, said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.