Southside law enforcement agencies participate in annual Special Olympics torch run

DANVILLE, Va. - Law enforcement in Southside got some exercise for a good cause Tuesday morning.

Danville police officers and sheriff's deputies participated in the annual law enforcement torch run.

Martinsville police officers and sheriff's deputies and Henry County sheriff's deputies carried the torch from Martinsville to the Danville city limits.

They then handed it off to the officers and deputies in Danville, who carried it through the city.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state carry the torch that will light the flame at the annual state Special Olympic Games.

The games begin Saturday.

Each agency carries the torch through its jurisdiction and then passes it to a neighboring agency to carry it on until it reaches Richmond, where the games are held.

"I'm really excited. I wanted to carry on the tradition that is very long-standing and is real big to this area, this community," Danville Police Officer Nicholas Brown said. "This will be my first one, so I'm a little excited, a little nervous. I'm not a huge runner, but I'm going to go out there and do the best I can."

Pittsylvania County sheriff's deputies will carry the torch to Campbell County Wednesday.

