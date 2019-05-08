Southside nurses recognized in honor of National Nurses Week

DANVILLE, Va. - Some nurses in Southside are getting special recognition.

This week is National Nurses Week, so a ceremony was held at Sovah Health's Danville campus Wednesday to honor the hospital's nurses.

About two dozens nurses attended.

The hospital's CEO spoke, a local pastor said a prayer for the nurses and Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones read a proclamation to signify the city's recognition of National Nurses Week.

"The city of Danville invites our residents to join us in honoring you outstanding nurses who care for us all and celebrate the registered nurses' -- RNs, LPNs -- accomplishments and efforts to improve our health care," Jones said, reading the proclamation.

The nurses also received special pins to wear on their uniforms to commemorate the week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.