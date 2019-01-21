Southside tradition of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continues

DANVILLE, Va. - A tradition continued in Southside Monday to honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Volunteers helped clear out space at God's Pit Crew's warehouse in Danville.

Volunteers also helped out at the Salvation Army and wrote notes of encouragement to put in God's Pit Crew's disaster relief kits.

The work was part of the annual MLK Day of Service hosted by the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness.

On MLK Day, volunteers from Averett University, Danville Community College, Patrick Henry Community College and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research come together to perform community service projects.

"We wanted to make sure (the projects are) something everybody could take part in and see the value and the outcome from that project," CCECC Community Engagement Director Tia Yancey said.

"It's wonderful to see all these different people from all these different backgrounds coming to serve just like (Dr. King) wanted us to do," IALR Program Coordinator Jessica Beebe said. "He wanted us to serve. He had a dream that we could all come together and I think this is the embodiment of that."

A tribute to Dr. King will be held at Averett University's student center from 7 p.m. to 9p.m. Monday.

