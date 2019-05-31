Southside Virginia Wildlife Center to close

DANVILLE, Va. - The Southside Virginia Wildlife Center will close at the end of the year.

The Danville facility is the only licensed wildlife rehab center in the nine counties it serves.

The center's director, Tonya Lovern, has been funding it primarily out of her own pocket for the last seven years but says she doesn't have the time or money to keep it open anymore.

"My personal life is suffering. My personal home that I live in, which is not the center of course, is suffering. My relationships with my family. I have a new grandson. I can't see him. That center takes up 90 percent of my free time," Lovern said.

She is now looking for a rescuer or rehab expert to take over.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.