Sovah Health's Danville campus holds active shooter drill

DANVILLE, Va. - Sovah Health in Danville is now more prepared for an active shooter.

The facility held an active shooter training drill Tuesday afternoon.

The hospital spent over a year planning for the drill in an effort to minimize the impact to patients and visitors.

Danville's police, fire and emergency management departments participated along with the Danville Life Saving Crew.

The hospital's marketing director, Liz Harris, said the purpose of the drill is to educate employees about how to respond and to maintain the hospital's accreditation with its accrediting agency.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for us to evaluate how our employees and physicians respond in these types of situations, as well as how we work with outside agencies," Harris said.

Everyone involved in the drill will spend the next week discussing how it went and trying to learn from it.

