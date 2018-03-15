Space heater causes fire that destroys Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. - A space heater is to blame for a fire that destroyed a home in Danville.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a one-story home on the 300 block of West Thomas St. around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and no one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the cause of the fire and found it to be accidental, caused by an electric space heater overloading an extension cord.

No one was home when the fire started.

The home has extensive damage.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.