Stabbing victim in hospital after home invasion in Danville

Danville - Saturday night at approximately 9:00 PM, Danville Police responded to the 300 block of Virginia Ave in reference to a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers located a 34-year-old male, Danville resident, with a stab wound.

The victim reported that two people forced the rear door open, entered the residence. Soon afterward, the victim was stabbed.

The victim was transported to SOVAH of Danville, then transported to another medical facility.

The incident is still currently under investigation by the Danville Police Department. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call.

