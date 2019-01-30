State lawmakers deal setback to casino hopefuls

RICHMOND, Va. - Anyone hoping for a casino in Virginia will have to keep hoping.

On Wednesday, state senators decided to change the proposed casino legislation to require a casino impact study before deciding if residents in certain cities, including Danville, should be able to vote if they want a casino or not.

If the legislation passes, the study would be presented to the General Assembly next year.

Lawmakers could then decide if residents in Danville and three other cities should get to vote on a casino.

As 10 News has reported, a casino is estimated to create nearly 7,000 jobs in Danville and generate $20 million in tax revenue for the city.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.