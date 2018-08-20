State police believe alcohol factored in crash that killed Pittsylvania County man

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - State police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a Pittsylvania County man.

It happened just after midnight on Monday on Wade Road, close to Homestead Road in Pittsylvania County.

A 1993 Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Wade Road, when the truck ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and flipped. State police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

The driver, 59-year-old Pittsville resident Lyle Wayne Adkins, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.



