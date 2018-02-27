State police: Danville man, 76, killed in crash after failing to yield

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed a 76-year-old Danville man.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Monday on Route 29, near the intersection with Chatham Middle Circle in Pittsylvania County.

According to state police, a 1999 Buick Century was making a left turn from Chatham Middle Circle onto Route 29. The driver of the Buick failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a 2001 Ford Explorer traveling north on Route 29.

The 1999 Buick was driven by Harold Carson Jefferson, 76, of Danville. He was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The 2001 Ford was driven by Bradford Christian McCutchen, 47, of Chatham. He was also wearing his seatbelt and was taken to the hospital. It's not clear what condition he is in.



