State police investigate 3-vehicle crash that killed Danville man

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Danville man and hurt two other people.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. Monday on Route 29, close to Route 1502 in Pittsylvania County.

According to state police, a 2007 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Route 29, in the right lane, when the car crossed the center line and was hit by a 1973 Chevrolet C3500 traveling south. The truck was then struck by a 2003 Toyota 4Runner, which was also traveling south on Route 29.

The 2007 Ford Taurus was driven by Terrance Damar Watson, 34, of Danville. State police say he was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Danville Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The 1973 Chevrolet was driven by Jackie W. Duncan, 49, Ridgeway. He was wearing his seatbelt and was hurt.

The 2003 Toyota was driven by Reginald Venable, Jr., 18, of Blairs. He was wearing his seatbelt and was also injured.

The crash is under investigation.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.