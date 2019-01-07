1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on crash along Route 57 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

We are learning more about a head-on crash in Henry County that resulted in a death.

State police say a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling west on Route 57 when it crossed the center line "abruptly" and hit a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox head on. This happened just west of Route 720 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the Honda, 32-year-old Martinsville resident Heather Marie Ivey, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

Ivey's passenger, 32-year-old Brandon Carson Heath, was wearing a seatbelt and had to be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 26-year-old Martinsville resident Tre Dionte Jackson, was also injured and was taken to the hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to state police.

It's not clear how badly Heath and Jackson were hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

State police say one person is dead after a two-car crash along Route 57 in Henry County.

Troopers say the crash happened in the 3200 block of that highway, near Meadow Garden Lane around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

VDOT had closed all lanes at one point, but they are now back open.

This is a developing story, and we'll be updating it as we learn more from police and VDOT.

