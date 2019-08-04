State Police investigating fatal crash

PITTSYVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in which a pedestrian was hit at 10:12 p.m. Saturday on Mountain Hill Road, north of Old Oak Trail in Pittsylvania County.

The pedestrian was identified as Geraldine Goins, 79. She died at the scene.

Goins was crossing Mountain Hill Road from a private drive and was struck by a 2008 Lexus RX350, which was traveling south on the same road.

The crash remains under investigation.

