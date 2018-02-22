State police investigating suspicious package delivered to Danville VA Clinic

DANVILLE, Va. - State police are now analyzing a package delivered to the Danville CBOC on Wednesday afternoon.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a call at 705 Piney Forest Road at 3:09 p.m. for a suspicious package investigation.

Crews arrived at the scene and were assisted by the Danville Police Department, Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Everyone was evacuated from the facility and medically evaluated as needed.

The facility was deemed safe by the hazmat team and turned back over to the occupant.

The incident lasted about 2.5 hours and there were no reported injuries

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.