State police: Pedestrian was intoxicated, standing in road when killed

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - State police say a pedestrian was killed in Henry County while drunkenly standing in the roadway.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday on Virginia Ave., close to Eastview Dr.

According to state police, a 1995 Honda Accord was traveling north on Virginia Ave. in the left lane when the car hit a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as Jesse O’Neal Wells, 49, of Collinsville. State police say Wells was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was taken to Sovah Health, where he later died.

The driver, Timothy Lewis Beamer, 56, of Bassett, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

